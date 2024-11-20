Juventus finds itself in a precarious situation with Dusan Vlahovic as the club struggles to finalise a new contract for the Serbian striker. As reported by TuttoJuve, Vlahovic is set to earn €12 million per season by the final year of his current deal, which expires in 2025. However, Juventus has made it clear that it does not want to continue paying such a high salary moving forward. The club is attempting to renegotiate the contract and has put forward an offer of €8 million per season, which would still make him the highest earner at the club.

While Juventus is eager to tie Vlahovic down to a new long-term deal, the striker is reportedly hesitant to accept a pay cut. He wishes to maintain his current salary, which has led to tensions between the player and the club. With only one year remaining on his contract after this season, Juventus faces the prospect of losing their star striker either in the upcoming transfer window or for free in 2026 if a new agreement is not reached.

Vlahovic’s potential departure would be a significant blow to the Bianconeri, who have relied heavily on the Serbian’s goalscoring ability since his arrival in 2022. Juventus would be left in a difficult position if they were forced to sell him or let him leave for free. The club has expressed its hope to avoid such an outcome, but it remains to be seen whether they can convince Vlahovic to agree to their terms.

As the situation develops, Juventus must navigate these complex negotiations carefully, balancing their desire to retain Vlahovic with the club’s overall wage policy. Whether the striker will agree to a pay cut or run down his contract remains one of the most pressing questions for the club in the coming months.