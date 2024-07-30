Arthur Melo’s departure from Juventus this summer is becoming increasingly complicated and frustrating.

The midfielder performed well on loan at Fiorentina last season, but he did not secure a permanent move to the Florence club.

Juve must find him a new home again this summer, and there have not been many offers for his signature.

Arthur is one of the players Thiago Motta does not need, and the Brazilian has been injured as the team prepares for the new season.

Juve values him at 20 million euros, a fee that seems to be deterring suitors from the former Barcelona man.

At the moment, only a few clubs are considering a move for him, and a report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri could be forced to settle for sending him out on loan and paying all or most of his wages.

It is important for Arthur to keep playing, and the only way that can happen is if he leaves Juve.

Juve FC Says

We are now stuck with Arthur, who is like a bad smell that just won’t go away, but hopefully, a new club will step up and sign him soon.

He did well at Fiorentina last season, and it is baffling that he still has not found a new team to sign him.