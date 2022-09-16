Juventus risks serious economic damage if they don’t make the top four this season

Juventus has lost their opening two Champions League matches and they now run the risk of finishing their European campaign in the group stages.

The Bianconeri now have to win their remaining matches, especially the upcoming double-header against Maccabi Haifa.

However, their inconsistency means you cannot bet on them to secure wins in that fixture.

That means they could be about to lose some money from not making the next round.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals the money they stand to lose by failing to make the round of 16 cannot be compared to the loss they will incur if they do not make the top four at the end of this term.

Although they have looked to be in decent form in the league, the teams above them are doing better and the top-four could be formed without them at the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, we are discussing the possibility of finishing this season without European football.

We have been one of the top clubs in the world for so long and it feels strange, but that is the reality on the ground now and we must do better, and soon enough.

If that doesn’t happen, Max Allegri could be out of a job before the World Cup even begins.