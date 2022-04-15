Juventus rival continues to work on signing Dybala

Juventus has decided against renewing Paulo Dybala’s contract and that has freed him to speak to other clubs.

The Argentinian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2015 and has been the Bianconeri’s main man in attack.

However, because of his poor fitness record, the club has signed Dusan Vlahovic, who is now their leading attacker.

Max Allegri will build his team around the Serbian, while Dybala looks for a new home to play from next season.

He has several options to pick from and even more clubs will offer him a contract by the end of the season.

However, the 28-year-old might remain in Serie A and play for Juve’s fierce rivals Inter Milan, according to a report on Calciomercato.

They claim the attacker has been in talks with the Bianconeri and they are continuing to discuss his potential move to the Milan club in the summer.

Inter has been Juve’s biggest rivals in recent campaigns and they took the Serie A title from the Bianconeri last season.

They could still win the competition again and Dybala will only make them much stronger than they are now.

The Bianconeri fans will not appreciate him playing for their fierce rivals, but Juve has had the chance to keep him and have chosen not to.