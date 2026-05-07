Juventus are reportedly following the growth of Roma youngster Niccolo Pisilli, who has now established himself as an important player at the capital side.

The 21-year-old was born and raised in the Eternal City, and joined the Giallorossi’s academy at a tender age.

Last season, Pisilli made his breakthrough with the first team, proving to be one of the few bright sparks of what was a woeful campaign marred by poor results and multiple managerial changes.

Juventus keeping close tabs on Niccolo Pisilli

This season, the young Italian midfielder has gradually carved out a role in Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical jigsaw.

Pisilli has thus far made 31 appearances across all competitions, contributing with four goals and three assists. He has been featuring either as part of the double pivot or as an attacking midfielder.

The Roman’s rise to prominence hasn’t gone unnoticed in Turin, as Tuttosport claims that Juventus have enquired about the youngster’s services.

The source adds that Luciano Spalletti has been pleased with the player’s development in Rome, as he’s been one of his sponsors from the get-go.

The Juventus manager was the one who handed Pisilli his Italy debut in October 2024, when the latter was still making his first steps at the senior level. The youngster made his bow in the 2-2 draw against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

Roma close the door on Pisilli’s exit

While Spalletti would love to reunite with his former national team pupil, the Turin-based newspaper insists that Roma have no plans to deprive themselves of their youth product, even if it means registering pure capital gains.

Interestingly, Juventus have been linked with several other Giallorossi players in recent months, especially Zeki Celik and Lorenzo Pellegrini, who are both running on expiring contracts.

Moreover, recent reports claimed that the Bianconeri are willing to offer Teun Koopmeiners in exchange for Evan Ndicka.

But in the meantime, the two rivals are embroiled in a razor-tight battle for Champions League spots, which also involves Milan and Como.