Juventus are reportedly discussing the transfer of Tiago Djalo to Roma in what could be the second operation concluded between the two clubs this summer.

The Bianconeri have already sold Matias Soule to the Italian capital for circa 30 million euros, as the Turin-based giants needed to raise cash in order to balance the books and fund their transfer market.

On the other hand, Djalo’s departure will serve other purposes.

The January signing failed to impose himself in Thiago Motta’s plans this summer, and has thus been omitted from the coach’s plans.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to find him a new accommodation where he could try to put his career back on track following his return from a lengthy injury layoff.

So according to IlBianconero, Juventus and Roma are currently engaged in direct talks as they try to define an agreement over Djalo’s transfer.

The source adds that the two sides are working on a one-year dry loan. This would be similar to Dean Hujsen’s move from last season. The Dutchman spent the second part of the previous campaign on loan at Roma, but has now completed a transfer to Bournemouth.

As the report notes, Juventus will be hoping that the 24-year-old would gain valuable Serie A experience and return a better player, while Roma consider him an important reinforcement for their backline.

The Giallorossi would also evaluate the Portuguese and try to sign him on a permanent basis if he manages to impress during his loan stint.