Juventus running out of patience as Pogba risks another lengthy stop

“There are seasons that start badly and risk ending up worse,” this is how La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle describes Paul Pogba’s situation at Juventus.

Sadly, the Frenchman is facing another period on the treatment table after sustaining an adductor problem while practicing freekicks on Sunday morning.

Therefore, the 29-year-old missed last night’s encounter against Sampdoria. On Monday morning, he arrived at the J-Medical center to undergo some tests to reveal the extent of his knock.

According to Della Valle, Pogba could be set for another month of inactivity. This would be a major blow for the midfielder who has already missed 34 of 37 matches since his return to Turin, while only featuring for 35 minutes.

The journalist also points out to the management’s decision to cut Paulo Dybala, with one of the main reasons being his recurring injury problems. But ironically, the Argentine has been fit for the majority of the campaign, while the Frenchman is enduring a nightmarish season.

To add insult to injury, Max Allegri had to leave out the player from last Thursday’s Europa League encounter for disciplinary issues.

Finally, Della Valle claims that Juventus have asked Pogba to cut some of his bonuses (the ones he earns even without even playing) but hasn’t received a response from the player and his representatives.