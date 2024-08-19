Juventus are still hoping to sign Pierre Kalulu, but they no longer have time to waste at this stage of the summer.

The Bianconeri have identified the Milan man as their new primary target to bolster the backline after missing out on Riccardo Calafiori and Jean-Clair Tobido.

The Turin-based giants have found an agreement with the Rossoneri over an initial loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, these terms haven’t convinced Kalulu who prefers a more guaranteed formula.

Nevertheless, Juventus don’t appear willing to oblige, insisting on the aforementioned formula.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Old Lady has handed the French defender a rather ultimatum.

The 24-year-old must provide the club with a definitive answer by Wednesday.

Juventus have already parted ways with Daniele Rugani who is finalizing his transfer to Ajax today, while Tiago Djalo could be set to join Roma.

Hence, Thiago Motta’s squad remains in dire need of defensive reinforcement. This is why the club directors realize they can’t dwell too much in their negotiations with Kalulu.

So either the Lyon youth product agrees to the terms and signs for the Turin-based giants, or the Bianconeri will simply jump to another target while they still can.

Kalulu cemented himself as a pillar at the back during Milan’s Scudetto-winning campaign in 2021/22, but has recently encountered physical problems which cost him his starting berth.