They say patience is a virtue, but in the crazy world of the transfer market, every minute counts.

Therefore, Juventus no longer have to the luxury of time in order to await Angel Di Maria’s decision on his future.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri is hoping to have his squad available when pre-season starts in July 4.

Therefore, the management will try to finalize as many transfers as possible before the start of the squad’s reunion.

Hence, the Italians need to figure out whether or not the Argentine is planning on joining them as a free agent.

Federico Cherubini has already raised his proposal to reach 7 million euros as net wages after adding bonuses, which would cost the club 13.5 millions as gross wages.

However, Juventus is only willing to wait for Di Maria for another few days. If they don’t receive a positive response, they will begin to look elsewhere.

Juve FC say

It appears that Juventus have been slowly but surely meeting the player’s demands, from the one-year deal to the relatively large salary.

Therefore, if the veteran winger remains reluctant to sign, then the management should end the negotiations and invest its time and energy on other transfer targets who would be more excited to join the club.