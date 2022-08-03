Despite the arrivals of Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer, Juventus could still add another new centre back to the fold. The department lost the services of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, forcing the management to rebuild Max Allegri’s backline.

For his part, Nikola Milenkovic has been on the Old Lady’s radar for a very long time. The 25-year-old’s Fiorentina contract expires in 2023, which is why he could be available on a relatively low price this summer.

But according to ilBianconero, the Viola are running out of patience, setting an ultimatum for the defender’s departure.

With less than two weeks away from the start of the campaign, the Tuscans would only sell the Serbian if they still have enough time to secure a replacement.

In the meantime, Juventus are hoping to sell Daniele Rugani to Galatasaray in order to raise some funds and open up some space in the squad and the wage bill. However, they risk missing out on Milenkovic, as time is running out.

The source adds that the former Partizan player has already instructed his agent to start looking elsewhere, including foreign clubs.

Milenkovic initially joined Fiorentina in 2017, and has been on a slow but steady rise ever since, cementing himself as one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A.