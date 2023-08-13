Juventus and Aston Villa are currently engaged in a competition to secure the services of Nicolo Zaniolo, who is set to depart Galatasaray after a six-month stint.

Zaniolo, who moved from AS Roma to Galatasaray in January, has been on Juventus’ radar, with the Italian club closely monitoring his performances in Turkey. The attacker has openly expressed his desire to don the black and white jersey of Juventus.

Despite Zaniolo’s expressed interest, Juventus has not yet taken significant steps to secure his signature. This approach could potentially leave an opening for Aston Villa to swoop in and secure the player’s services.

According to a report from Football Italia, the Premier League club has already submitted an initial offer to Galatasaray for Zaniolo’s transfer. Aston Villa is reportedly keen on acquiring Zaniolo on a loan deal for 3 million euros, with an option to purchase him for 20 million euros, along with an additional 7 million euros in add-ons. Additionally, the club is willing to cover his entire salary.

With Aston Villa already putting forth an offer, the ball is in Juventus’ court to respond. The club must consider submitting a competitive offer to counter the challenge posed by Aston Villa and secure Zaniolo’s signature before the transfer window concludes.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has made it clear he would love to play for us, so now is our chance to get a deal done, but Villa will be prepared to challenge us seriously.

They are ambitious and seem to have the resources needed to get a deal done as soon as possible.