Juventus-Salernitana could be postponed due to World Cup playoffs

When the Italian national team lifted the European Cup last July, few in the peninsula would have imagined that their beloved team could end up missing out on the World Cup.

Following the embarrassing elimination from the previous World Cup qualifiers, Roberto Mancini took it upon himself to restore the pride of a wounded nation.

But while Euro 2020 provided the country with glorious memories, the sensation in Italy is that the Azzurri simply can’t afford to sit out on another World Cup.

Therefore, the local football federating could be willing to take all measures to provide Mancini and his men with the best conditions to achieve their goal next month.

After finishing second in their qualifying group behind Switzerland, Italy will have to earn their spot in Qatar 2022 through the playoffs.

On March 24, the Azzurri will host North Macedonia in the Semis Finals at the Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo.

If they emerge victorious, they will play in the final against the winner between Turkey and Portugal.

According to ilBianconero, FIGC president Gabriele Gravina says that the federal council will soon discuss the idea of postponing the Serie A round that is initially scheduled for 19-20 March.

This would allow the Italian team to start its preparations earlier for the crucial fixtures and ensures that the players will join in with fresh legs (at least the ones who play in Serie A).

For their part, Juventus are scheduled to host Salernitana. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the fixture will be postponed or not.