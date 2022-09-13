Juventus and Salernitana played out a chaotic 2-2 draw at the weekend with some late drama in the game.

The Bianconeri had come back from two goals down to score what they thought was a late winner through Arkadiusz Milik, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Leonardo Bonucci, which was incorrect.

It meant Juve dropped two points when they should have collected the win instead.

That game was another show of how unreliable VAR can be in certain circumstances and it has now inspired a change within Serie A.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported on Football Italia, claims Serie A plans to introduce a semi-automated offside technology before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It claims the Italian top flight is prepared to become the first competition to adopt the technology because it does not want a repeat of the Juve-Salerno incident.

Juve FC Says

It is good that our pain has made the league body consider a change in how the offside is interpreted by VAR.

However, is it not too late considering that we have lost valuable points to its ineffectiveness in this campaign?

Hopefully, it will make things better and work for the greater good when introduced.