Juventus are reportedly interested in Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Koné, who has been highly impressive in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri are currently monitoring several midfield profiles, as they look to bolster Luciano Spalletti’s ranks, either in January or next summer.

The Turin-based giants have identified Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the ideal profile for their midfield. However, the French club’s officials have reiterated their desire to keep the Danish international at the Velodrome.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Old Lady has set sights on yet another player owned by OM in the shape of Koné.

A closer look at Ismael Koné

The 23-year-old is an Abidjan native who started his professional career in Canada. In January 2023, Waftord poached his services from Montreal, before selling him to Marseille in the summer of 2024.

However, Koné found limited space at Roberto De Zerbi’s court last season, so he joined Stade Rennais for the second half of the campaign.

Last summer, Sassuolo decided to bet on the Canadian international, signing him on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Ismael Kone (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The dynamic midfielder has been excellent in his maiden Serie A campaign. He has already contributed with three goals in 14 appearances for Fabio Grosso’s side, including the opener against Milan at San Siro earlier this month.

Therefore, Juventus are said to be interested in the rising Ivorian-Canadian star.

Juventus eyeing a summer move for Koné

As the source explains, Koné won’t be available in January, but could emerge as a genuine target for the Bianconeri next summer once his future is decided.

Due to his brilliant start to his Italian experience and Sassuolo’s solid mid-table spot, one would expect the midfielder to seal a permanent transfer to the Neroverdi, which would then allow Juventus to open talks with Giovanni Carnevali (Sassuolo’s CEO) over a move to Turin.