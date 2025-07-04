Juventus have reached a full agreement to sign Jonathan David in this transfer window, with the striker set to join them on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Lille.

The Bianconeri had tracked the Canadian forward for several seasons, and his decision to run down his contract opened the door for a long-awaited move to Turin. Several clubs across Europe and the Middle East had expressed interest, but Juve worked efficiently to position themselves at the front of the queue and are now set to welcome one of Ligue 1’s most consistent goalscorers in recent years.

The Financial Challenge Behind the Scenes

While the free-agent status made David a highly attractive option, the negotiations were anything but straightforward. According to Il Bianconero, his representatives were initially demanding a package worth around €25 million in commissions and signing-on fees, a figure that stalled discussions with multiple clubs, including those from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

However, David made it clear that his preference was to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues. Juventus capitalised on this desire and, after several weeks of talks, convinced the striker to lower his demands significantly. The final agreement saw the club save nearly €15 million on the initial financial expectations, making the deal much more manageable under the club’s current budgetary constraints.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

David’s Intent Clear from the Start

While other suitors could offer larger financial packages, David’s camp reportedly prioritised the quality of the project on offer. Juventus, who are planning to offload Dusan Vlahovic and reshape their attack, offered the Canadian international the clearest path to top-level football and a central role under Igor Tudor.

His arrival marks a significant moment for the Bianconeri, who have needed fresh impetus in the final third after a mixed campaign last season. David brings proven quality, European experience, and a strong work ethic, all traits that align well with the club’s new strategic direction.

The official announcement is expected imminently, but Juventus fans can already begin to get excited. This deal not only represents smart business but also signals a clear intent to return to the top of Italian and European football.