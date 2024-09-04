Juventus signed Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa this summer as one of their first acquisitions under Thiago Motta’s management.

The Bianconeri had planned a large-scale operation to improve their squad during this transfer window and had several names on their shopping list.

Luiz was one of the players they wanted to sign, but Juve could have taken their time and made an approach for him later in the summer.

However, they surprisingly completed the transfer in June while the midfielder was still on international duty with Brazil at the 2024 Copa America.

It has now been revealed that Villa pushed for the transfer to happen because they wanted to complete the move in compliance with Premier League spending regulations.

Tuttojuve revealed that the Premier League side was at risk of being docked 10 points if they had not raised enough money from transfers before the end of June.

Their main asset to sell was Luiz, and when Juve showed interest in May, they pushed the Bianconeri to expedite their offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

We signed a top player in Luiz, and it doesn’t matter how helpful the move was to Villa.