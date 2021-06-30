Juventus schedule another meeting for their Euro 2020 star target

Juventus has scheduled a new meeting with Sassuolo to wrap up the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder is their number one summer target and they are pushing to get his signing sorted.

They are facing competition from the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, but the midfielder maintains that he wants to play for Juve.

Sassuolo is now looking to do a deal with the Bianconeri for around 40m euros.

They met last week and La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia is reporting that Bianconeri sporting director Federico Cherubini has asked for another meeting.

The report says there has been no agreement yet, but talks between the two clubs are ongoing.

The Green and Blacks are expecting a cash offer from the Bianconeri, but the report says they would likely get a player plus cash offer instead.

Juve is open to adding one of Radu Dragusin, Nicolò Fagioli or Felix Correia in the deal.

They are also looking to offer Sassuolo an offer of a two-year loan deal with the obligation to buy for 30m euros.

With several teams also ready to pay for his signature, Juventus might miss out on signing him if they cannot offer Sassuolo a good deal.