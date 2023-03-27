Ferrero Scanavino
Club News

Juventus schedule at court: All the dates to mark

March 27, 2023 - 11:00 am

On Monday, Juventus have a preliminary hearing in the Prisma investigation – an inquiry related to the club’s salary maneuvers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, there will be more important dates to mark on the calendar regarding the Old Lady’s numerous court cases, and JuventusNews24 highlighted the most significant ones.

The first “final” will be on April 19th in the Plusvalenza case, in relation to capital gains through allegedly inflated transfer values. As we all know, the federal court of appeal handed the club a 15-point penalty with immediate effect last January.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri lodged an appeal in front of the Olympic Committee which will hand a ruling on April 19.

As for the Prisma investigation, we’re still in the early stages, and the prosecutor has requested an additional period to investigate more documents, but the source expects a referral to trial before April 19.

Finally, UEFA could also launch an investigation regarding potential breaches of Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Rules. However, the European football governing body will wait until the completion of the domestic inquiries before making their moves.

In the end, we can only hope that Juventus reach the end of this dark tunnel with the least possible damage.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – Juventus Women prevail over Inter away from home

March 27, 2023
Pellegrini

Lazio have made a decision regarding the future of Luca Pellegrini

March 27, 2023
Kostic

Concern for Juventus as Kostic returns home early from international duty

March 27, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.