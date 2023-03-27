Juventus schedule at court: All the dates to mark

On Monday, Juventus have a preliminary hearing in the Prisma investigation – an inquiry related to the club’s salary maneuvers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, there will be more important dates to mark on the calendar regarding the Old Lady’s numerous court cases, and JuventusNews24 highlighted the most significant ones.

The first “final” will be on April 19th in the Plusvalenza case, in relation to capital gains through allegedly inflated transfer values. As we all know, the federal court of appeal handed the club a 15-point penalty with immediate effect last January.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri lodged an appeal in front of the Olympic Committee which will hand a ruling on April 19.

As for the Prisma investigation, we’re still in the early stages, and the prosecutor has requested an additional period to investigate more documents, but the source expects a referral to trial before April 19.

Finally, UEFA could also launch an investigation regarding potential breaches of Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Rules. However, the European football governing body will wait until the completion of the domestic inquiries before making their moves.

In the end, we can only hope that Juventus reach the end of this dark tunnel with the least possible damage.