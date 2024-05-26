Juventus are reportedly working on extending the contract of Federico Chiesa, but his long-term stay at the club remains far from certain.

As we reported earlier today, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio sent shockwaves by claiming that incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta isn’t a keen admirer of the 26-year-old, and is thus unlikely to play him a starter.

If true, this could be the last straw that spells the end of the winger’s time in Turin. After all, his contract is only valid until 2025.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus have already scheduled a meeting with the player’s entourage in the coming days.

The source insists that the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is working on a bridge renewal, one that is in line with the club’s current financial parameters.

In other words, the club director would like to push back the deadline until 2026.

This could grant the Bianconeri stronger leverage on the situation and buy them additional time.

On the one hand, Juventus would have the opportunity to negotiate a long-term contract next season if Chiesa manages to cement himself as a pillar in Motta’s maiden campaign at the club.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri would be able to sell the player for a decent return in the summer, especially if he delivers the goods in Euro 2024.

The source also claims that Roma remains Chiesa’s most renowned suitor at the moment.

This season, the Italy international has made 37 appearances across all competitions for Juventus, contributing with 10 goals and three assists.