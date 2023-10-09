Since the start of the season, Adrien Rabiot hasn’t been able to replicate the same splendid displays from last season.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman remains a central figure in Max Allegri’s tactical project. You will hardly ever find him sitting on the bench.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are currently working on extending the player’s contract which is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have scheduled a meeting with the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot.

The two parties will meet during the international break. The source expects the Italian giants to offer the player a three-year contract.

But while the two parties would like to extend their collaboration, three hurdles could hinder the operation, as the report explains.

First, Juventus must secure their return to the Champions League if they plan on maintaining the midfielder’s service, as the latter wouldn’t want to miss out on the prestigious tournament for a second year in a row.

The second obstacle could be Veronique Rabiot’s economic requests. At the end of last season, Adrien and his mother accepted a one-year renewal for the same figurers (7 million euros as net wages per year). But now, they’d like the club to reward them with a pay rise.

Finally, interest from Manchester United and Newcastle could sabotage Juve’s plans. These rich Premier League clubs would surely be able to offer the 28-year-old better terms from a financial standpoint.