Dusan Vlahovic has been tipped to leave Juventus as a free agent at the end of this season when his current contract expires. The Serbian striker has been part of the squad since the start of 2022, and unless a new agreement is reached, he will be free to depart without a transfer fee.

Juventus view DV9 as an important player capable of continuing to add value to the team, and Luciano Spalletti reportedly considers him the best striker at the club. During the last transfer window, the Old Lady attempted to recruit another forward, but they were unable to secure a signing deemed suitable for the manager’s tactical requirements. As a result, the team continued to rely on Jonathan David, while Vlahovic has been sidelined for several months due to injury.

Contract Stalemate Raises Concerns

A significant obstacle in negotiations has been Vlahovic’s salary. His current contract earns him 12 million euros net this season alone, a figure Juventus are reluctant to sustain over an extended period. The club’s financial considerations have made discussions challenging, particularly as the striker has not been open to lowering his demands. This impasse ultimately led to talks being halted.

Interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona further fuelled speculation that his departure was inevitable. With two major European clubs reportedly monitoring his situation, it appeared increasingly likely that Juventus would lose him at the conclusion of the campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Fresh Talks Offer New Hope

However, the situation may not be entirely resolved. According to Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri have scheduled fresh discussions in an effort to retain Vlahovic beyond the current term. The report suggests that Juventus are prepared to make a renewed attempt to find common ground with the striker.

These forthcoming talks could prove decisive in determining whether Vlahovic remains in Turin or embarks on a new chapter elsewhere.