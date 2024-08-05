Juventus has several players who are not part of their plans this season, but the biggest casualty is likely Federico Chiesa.

The attacker is one of the most valuable players in the Juve squad and had been hopeful for a fresh start under Thiago Motta.

However, his manager has now told the winger to find a new club, and Juve wants him to leave during this transfer window.

With a year left on his deal, it is imperative that he finds a new home before the window closes, and his camp is working hard to make that happen.

Suitors have not been very keen on signing Chiesa since he was made available for transfer in the summer, but the attacker is still expected to leave Juve. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims his entourage will speak to Juve this week.

The report states that the Bianconeri have scheduled a meeting with Chiesa’s representatives to discuss the way forward, and hopefully, there will be an offer to consider when both parties meet.

Juve FC Says

Selling Chiesa is important because he is too big to stay on the sidelines, which is what could happen if he stays.

However, it will not be easy to find a buyer that will pay a good fee now that they all know we don’t want him.