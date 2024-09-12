Juventus is eager to reduce Dušan Vlahović’s salary through a new contract negotiation. Once his current deal reaches its peak, the Serbian striker is set to become the highest-paid player in Serie A, earning €12 million per season.

The agreement Juventus made with Vlahović includes annual salary increases, positioning him to surpass the current top earner, Lautaro Martínez, who earns €9 million net per season with Inter Milan.

Juventus is not in a position to pay Vlahović €12 million net per season, which amounts to €24 million gross. As a result, the club is looking to renegotiate a new deal to bring down his wages.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus has scheduled a meeting with Vlahović’s agent at the end of this month to discuss a contract extension until 2028. The new terms would likely offer a salary similar to Martínez’s €9 million net per season, potentially saving the club around €6 million annually.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in Europe, but he knows we do not have a lot of money, and we expect him to make some compromises for the team.

He has always said he wants to remain at the club, so we need him to prove that by staying put on a smaller wage.