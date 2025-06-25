Juventus is serious about finally adding Jadon Sancho to their squad this summer, having followed the attacker for a long time.

Sancho has been one of the players the Bianconeri believe would improve their team, and they have monitored his situation since last summer. Although they were interested before, he chose to join Chelsea temporarily, where he enjoyed a productive spell under Enzo Maresca and played a crucial role in their Europa Conference League triumph.

His success with Chelsea followed another strong showing in Europe with Borussia Dortmund previously, where he helped them reach a European final. These back-to-back European runs have enhanced his reputation as a big-game performer, even though his time at Manchester United has not been as consistent.

Juventus eyes loan move as talks intensify

Manchester United has made it clear that Sancho is not part of their plans and has encouraged the winger to find a new club. The player is open to a fresh challenge, and Juventus is one of the clubs making a serious attempt to sign him. Napoli is also interested, but Juve appears more proactive in their pursuit.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus has scheduled a video call with Manchester United to hold formal discussions about a move. The Old Trafford side prefers a permanent sale, but Juventus is exploring the possibility of an initial loan deal for next season, which would allow them to remain financially flexible.

The Bianconeri are currently focused on winning the Club World Cup in the United States, but the club’s transfer department continues to work behind the scenes to strengthen the team.

Sancho seen as a key addition for the new season

Sancho is considered a player who can elevate the team’s attacking quality. With Juventus set to compete on multiple fronts in the upcoming campaign, depth and creativity in wide areas will be vital.

If Juventus can reach an agreement with Manchester United, Sancho could become a crucial part of the project under Igor Tudor. His experience in European competitions and his technical ability make him an exciting target. The coming days will be key as negotiations develop.