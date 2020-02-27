Juventus scout Houssem Aouar

Juventus used their first-leg Champions League tie against Lyon to scout midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Bianconeri’s interest in the French midfielder dates back a few years and was bought into focus again recently when Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas suggested Juve should invest in the young talent.

According to Goal Italia, Juve director Fabio Paratici observed Aouar at the Groupama Stadium last night as the club are continuing to closely monitor the 21-year-old.

The Bianconeri are expected to face opposition from across Europe as Aouar has attracted attention from across the big 5 leagues while Aulas is expected to capitalise on the player who looks set to join the French squad for Europ 2020.