MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United ( 2nd L) celebrates with teammates (L-R) Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte and Ayden Heaven after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on December 26, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus will take the opportunity to monitor Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who will be in action at the Allianz Stadium.

The 25-year-old is currently with the Uruguayan national team. On Friday, he started in the international friendly against England at Wembley, which ended in a 1-1 draw. He played for 87 minutes before leaving his place on the pitch for Brian Rodriguez.

The South American giants will be in action again on Tuesday, taking on Algeria at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus plan to scout Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri officials will be in the stands, and they will have the chance to assess potential transfer targets ahead of the summer.

As the pink newspaper explains, Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini will particularly set his sights on Ugarte, who could be available in the upcoming transfer window.

The midfielder made a name for himself at Sporting Club, earning a €60 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

After a lukewarm season in the French capital, the Montevideo native was on the move again, joining Man Utd for €50 million.

But despite an unexpected reunion with his former Sporting coach, Ruben Amorim, Ugarte still struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan is currently a back-up option for Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, who have established themselves as the ultimate starters in Michael Carrick’s starting lineup.

Should Juventus give Ugarte a chance to redeem himself?

Due to his low status at Carrington, Ugarte could be keen to leave United in the summer, and the club wouldn’t mind selling one of their main underperformers, as long as they receive a decent transfer fee.

But the question remains whether Juventus should offer him accommodation after two disappointing experiences at other big European clubs.

In his heyday, Ugarte showed he could be a solid holding midfielder, capable of winning back possession and progressing the play.

The Uruguayan will only turn 25 next month, so he still has time for a career revival, but Juventus can ill-afford to bet on players who are enduring a worrying career slump.