Juventus reportedly sent scouts to Bergamo over the weekend to monitor Bologna stars Lewis Ferguson and Riccardo Calafiori.

This is according to Tuttosport which reveals the Old Lady’s interest in the two rising stars.

The Rossoblu are enjoying a spectacular campaign under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

They currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, cementing themselves in a prime position to secure a spot in the Champions League next season, especially after overcoming their direct foes Atalanta on Sunday.

La Deal took the lead through Ademola Lookaman in the second half, but Bologna turned the result upside down in the second period.

Joshua Zirkzee scored the equalizer from the spot, and four minutes later, Ferguson delivered the winner, giving the Juventus scouts something to report.

The Scotsman has been a protagonist for the Rossoblu since last season. The attacking midfielder has thus far scored six goals and four assists this term.

The source describes the 24-year-old as the ideal midfielder who can add goals to the team, something that the current Juventus crop hasn’t been able to deliver.

The Turin-based newspaper also claims that the Juventus management has been in contact with Ferguson’s agent for quite some time.

As for Calafiori, we’re talking about a young and versatile left-footed defender who has recently emerged as one of the hottest names on Juve’s shortlist.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also reported the club’s interest in the Roma youth product this morning.

The 21-year-old started his career as a left wingback but has now transformed into a competent centre-back under the tutelage of Motta.