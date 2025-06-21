Juventus reportedly sent emissaries to watch Flamengo’s Wesley in action against Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilian giants pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament thus far by beating the Blues 3-1.

Former Juventus captain Danilo scored the second goal for Flamengo, but the Bianconeri scouts were more interested in his teammate, Wesley, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve).

The 21-year-old is a youth product of Tubarao who made the move to Flamengo in January 2021, and has been a member of the first team since 2023.

Juventus following Flamengo’s Wesley

This season, the right-back has been enjoying a swift rise to stardom, making 24 appearances in all competitions, while contributing with one goal and two assists.

He also made his senior debut for the Brazilian national team last March, and now has two international caps under his belt.

Therefore, Juventus believe he would be a good addition to Igor Tudor’s squad, even though Alberto Costa has been making large strides as of late.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper reveals that Flamengo’s asking price represents a major hurdle. The Brazilians are aiming for a transfer fee worth €30 million, which might be too hefty for the Serie A giants.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Can Juventus do with their current wingback options?

Wesley’s contract with Flamengo is valid until December 2028, and Transfermarkt estimates his value at €20 million.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Juventus will be able to drive the price down, or turn to alternative solutions.

But if Costa continues to impress in the Club World Cup, perhaps signing a new right wingback won’t be a priority for the management, especially with the likes of Nicolo Savona, Andrea Cambiaso, Timothy Weah and Nicolas Gonzalez capable of filling the role when required.