Juventus scouts are not convinced about this striker target

Juventus has several strikers on their radar ahead of the next transfer window after a poor first half of the season.

Max Allegri’s men haven’t been on their best form, and one of their Achilles’ heels is a poor attack.

With Paulo Dybala struggling with different injury problems, the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean haven’t been scoring enough goals for the club.

To sort out this problem, the Bianconeri could sign an attacker when the transfer window reopens next month.

One player who has been on their radar is Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

However, Calciomercato says they have sent scouts to watch him and he didn’t convince them.

It suggests the Bianconeri would now move on to other attacking targets ahead of the second half of this season.

Juve FC Says

Juve has more than enough attackers in their squad right now and the only reason another should be added to it is if he is much better than those at the club now.

If the scouts don’t think Isak is that good, there is no need to sign him. Instead, the Bianconeri can save money and move for Dusan Vlahovic when this season ends.

The Serbian has been scoring goals for fun in Serie A and the move from Florence to Turin would not change so much for him.