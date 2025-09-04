LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Nordsjaelland’s exciting teenager Prince Amoako Jr. who has been extremely impressive since arriving in Denmark.

The Bianconeri are constantly hunting for some of the finest talents in Europe and beyond, especially since launching their B-team in 2018, which was initially named ‘Juventus U23’, before being rebranded as ‘Juventus Next Gen’.

The likes of Kenan Yildiz, Matias Soule and Dean Huijsen have all plied their trade with the second team in Serie C, which may have accelerated their development.

Juventus scouting Prince Amoako Jr.

Since the Serie A giants are always on the lookout for new talent to add to the Next Gen ranks, the club’s scouts have now set their sights on Amoako Jr.

According to sources close to Juve FC, the 18-year-old has been proposed to the Serie A giants by intermediaries, so the club’s officials have been keeping tabs on the situation ever since.

Juventus Next Gen director Claudio Chiellini

The Bianconeri sent their scouts to watch the young winger in action against Viborg FF and Odense BK, and they were highly impressed by the youngster who has already produced three goals and an assist in his seven appearances in the Danish league. The scouts were particularly dazzled by Omoako’s pace and dribbling skills.

Why Amoako is compared to Mohammed Kudus

The wonderkid has been repeatedly likened to Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing, Mohammed Kudus, due to their shared roots and similar attributes.

Both compatriots started their careers in Ghana’s Right To Dream academy, which is affiliated with Nordsjaelland. Like Kudus, Amoako Jr. primarily plays as a left winger.

Naturally, they were both poached by the Danish top-flight club, which is gaining a reputation as one of Europe’s best talent factories. Nordsjaelland have also produced the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Andreas Skov Olsen and Mikkel Damsgaard.

While Juventus have yet to make a formal approach, their constant scouting activity suggests that they consider Amoako as a serious candidate to join the club in the coming transfer windows.