SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Charlie Cresswell of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli is reportedly interested in buying Charlie Cresswell for the second summer in a row.

The 22-year-old is a youth product of Leeds United who had a loan spell at Millwall in 2022/23, and was then sold to Toulouse in the summer of 2024 for circa €4.5 million.

The young Englishman had an impressive first season in France, and is now a regular starter for the Ligue 1 side.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are keeping close tabs on the rising centre-back, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given that Comolli is in charge of the club’s transfer market dealings.

Damien Comolli interested in reunion with Charlie Cresswell

The Frenchman served as Toulouse president for five years before vacating his role after receiving a call from the Serie A giants. Therefore, the 52-year-old had overseen Cresswell’s arrival at the purple club.

But while Comolli is very familiar with the player, the Juventus scouts still had to see him in action. So as the source reveals, Bianconeri representatives were in attendance at the Allianz Riviera to watch the contest between OGC Nice and Toulouse on the opening day of Ligue 1.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Cresswell operated at the heart of the back-three in Carles Martínez Novell’s 3-4-3 formation, playing between Mark McKenzie and Djibril Sidibé, who scored the solitary goal of Saturday’s contest.

Do Juventus need Cresswell?

The source adds that the Englishman’s market value is estimated at €10 million, making him an affordable profile for the Bianconeri.

This season, Igor Tudor will be able to count on Gleison Bremer who returned from injury, as well as Daniele Rugani who rejoined the club after a loan spell at Ajax.

Federico Gatti, Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly make up the rest of the department, so there could be a place for one more addition, especially if Comolli and Co. manage to offload Tiago Djalo and Facundo Gonzalez.