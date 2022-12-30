Juventus scouts will be watching one of their transfer targets tonight

Juventus is ramping up their interest in Ivan Fresneda, who they consider the long-term right-back they need.

The Spaniard plays for Real Valladolid and will be in the lineup when they face Real Madrid tonight, one of the biggest games of his season.

Juve has been collecting information about him and a report on Tuttojuve says they will send at least two scouts to watch him in the game tonight.

The youngster has continued to show impressive form and he will hope he has a good game tonight to confirm he can do a job against top opponents.

Opponents do not come tougher than Real Madrid and Fresneda will be up against the troublesome Vinicius Junior, making it a game to watch.

He has had a good season and Juve could finally decide to make their move if he shows he has what it takes in today’s game.

However, it is not so smart to judge a young player by his performance in one game and the Bianconeri will likely schedule another time to watch him even after today.

But he will hope to impress and put on a good show tonight, which could earn him a big money move in January.