Juventus seal all three points despite top performance from Sirigu

Juventus have downed Genoa 2-0 in Turin, with the visitor’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu with 10 saves on the night.

The Old Lady came running out the blocks this evening, possibly fired up by Max Allegri’s fired up comments, and the visitors were immediately on the back foot.

We didn’t have to wait long to break the deadlock either, with Cuadrado’s special strike from the corner kick beating the goalkeeper and going straight into the top corner.

Sirigu denied efforts from Morata, De Ligt and Dybala in the opening 45 minutes, in which we looked extremely dominant, with the goalkeeper keeping his side’s chances alive going into the break at just 1-0.

We came out in the second half a little more relaxed than the first, and was a little more meticulous in our build-up, but the dominance continued. Alvaro Morata enjoyed a strong solo run before forcing another top save from the shot-stopper.

Juan Cuadrado had a great effort denied on the line having beaten the goalkeeper after the hour-mark, before some controversy on the field.

Morata got into a tussle with a defender, before his swearing gets himself the yellow card, and with him seemingly continuing in his rage, Max Allegri moved to replace him with Moise Kean, where he is then seen having a shouting-match with Allegri as he leaves the field.

Naturally the young Italian striker gets himself a yellow card for a late challenge shortly after entering the field…

Just as things were feeling a little tense as the 1-0 scoreline threatens, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi combine down with the Argentine taking just two touches in the box before sending his left-footed shot across the goalkeeper.

This performance was much better than we have seen of late, capping off an important week for the club with six points, and we will now prepare for our final Champions League group game of the term.

