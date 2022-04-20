Juventus seal third straight Coppa Italia final with win over Fiorentina

Juventus will face Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina 3-0 over two legs.

The Old Lady may have been a little fortunate to snatch the 1-0 win in Florence thanks to a late own goal, but there was only one side who had the composure in front of goal over the two legs.

Both sides played their second-choice goalkeepers for tonight’s encounter, and the decision may have proved costly for the visitors as the Polish shot-stoppers error gifted Federico Bernadeschi the opening goal around half-hour into the clash.

Fiorentina upped the anti as they tried to get themselves back into the encounter, knowing that they found themselves in need of two goals, but despite their efforts, it just wasn’t to be.

Adrien Rabiot looked to have sealed it when he was found in the box by Bernadeschi, but VAR stepped in after he was found to have been narrowly offside.

Mattia Perin did deny our rivals a number of times, and his performance deserves a special mention, but the late goal by Danilo closed out the tie after Juan Cuadrado’s deep run opened up the space for the cutback for the defender to seal our place in the final late into the second 90 minutes.

Will Inter be able to deny us our defence of the cup?

