Juventus searching for a backup for Vlahovic: Two candidates emerge

Thanks to the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus finally possess a reliable center forward who can lead the frontline.

The Serbian has quickly cemented himself as a starter in Turin due to two reasons: His incredible prowess in front of goal, and the lack of capable alternatives.

Prior to his arrival, Alvaro Morata and Moise were the main choices for the number nine role, but both men failed to score on a regular basis. Their future at the club currently hangs in the balance.

Therefore, Juventus are planning to sign an experienced striker who can act as a back-up for Vlahovic.

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have identified two candidates for the role.

The first is already well-established in Turin. We’re talking about Torino captain Andrea Belotti.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay with the Granata since making the move from Palermo in 2015.

But with his contract expiring in June, it’s now time for the Euro 2020 winner to make a switch towards a bigger club.

However, we can’t be too sure regarding the Italian’s willingness to “betray” the Toro supporters and join their hated rivals.

The second name on the list is a rather long one. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is already familiar with the backup role. He currently acts as Robert Lewandowski’s understudy at Bayern Munich.

The former PSG man is 32-years-old and has a contract with the Bavarians that runs until 2023.