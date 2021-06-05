Juventus searching for a new left-back: Two names linked

Despite having several left-backs on their roster, Juventus are still searching the market for a new arrival who can reinforce this position.

Alex Sandro has been the uncontested starter in this role since his arrival in 2015. The Brazilian has shown signs of slowing down lately, but the return of Max Allegri should secure his spot in Turin for another season.

Gianluca Frabotta was promoted by Andrea Pirlo as a cover for the former Porto man, but the young Italian never fully convinced.

Moreover, Luca Pellegrini spent the season on loan at Genoa, but he failed to book himself a starting role at the Luigi Ferraris stadium, and his future in Turin remains uncertain.

According to ilBianconero, one of the first names on the list for Juventus is Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri, who is currently a part of Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad.

The Italo-Brazilian has been largely overlooked in West London, but he’s been touted by the Old Lady for quite some time now, and an offer worth 20 million euros should be enough to seal the deal.

On the other hand, a report from Germany via TuttoJuve claims that Juventus are interested in the services of Atalanta’s Robin Gosens.

The source believes that the Bianconeri will try to secure the signature of the German international before the end of Euro 2020, as his transfer value could become even higher if he puts up some strong performances for his national team.