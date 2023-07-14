Juventus searching for new shirt sponsor as Elkann opts against renewing Jeep collaboration

At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the collaboration between Juventus and Jeep will expire.

The famous car manufacturer has been appearing on the club’s jerseys since 2012. The Bianconeri currently collects 45 million euros from the sponsorship deal.

This collaboration was created by EXOR, the Dutch holding company that owns the majority of the shares at both Juventus and Jeep.

But according to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, the parties won’t renew their contract beyond June 2024.

As the source explains, the car market hasn’t been flourishing in recent years, so John Elkann (the CEO of EXOR) is no longer adamant about splashing a whopping sum over a jersey sponsorship deal.

Therefore, Juventus director Francesco Calvo will be seeking a new sponsor during the club’s US summer tour. He’ll be hoping to find an American company willing to match the figures that Jeep has been spending on a yearly basis.

Alternatively, companies from Saudi Arabia might be interested in a collaboration with the club.

The Arabic Gulf nation has embarked on a frenzy spending spree this summer to attract some of the top footballers to the Middle East. Thus, KSA would also be open to marketing opportunities.

Finally, the source wonders if this could be a further sign of detachment on Elkann’s part. The patron is the De Facto leader of the Agnelli family which has been owning the club for 100 years.

Some observers claim that Elkann is considering selling the club, especially following the departure of his cousin Andrea Agnelli who served as club president between 2010 and 2022.