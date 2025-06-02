Juventus have kickstarted a major managerial overhaul, but the identity of the new sporting director remains shrouded in mystery.

On Monday, the club announced the appointment of Damien Comolli as General Director. The 52-year-old Frenchman has vast experience, having worked for the likes of Spurs and Liverpool in the past, in addition to a five-year spell as Toulouse president.

Comolli will be supported by Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini who has been elevated to the role of Director of Football Strategy.

Nevertheless, Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is heading towards the exit door after a largely disappointing campaign, so a new transfer market expert will be needed at Continassa.

Juventus managerial shake-up in full motion

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, four profiles have emerged, beginning with Ricky Massara.

The former Roma and Milan director knows Italian football inside out, and has recently left his role at Stade Rennais.

The second option on the table is the young Diego Lopez. The 35-year-old Spaniard has already made a name for himself, first as a Chief Scout and then as a sporting director at Lens, but has now vacated his post at the Ligue 1 side.

Who will be the next Juventus Sporting Director?

The third candidate mentioned by the Turin-based newspaper is Matteo Tognozzi, the former Juventus Chief Scout who brought the likes of Dean Huijsen, Matias Soule and Kenan Yildiz to Turin.

The Italian left the Bianconeri in the summer of 2023 to assume a more prominent role at Granada, but has been heavily linked with a return to Continassa.

Finally, the source mentions Hasan Salihamidzic, a former Juventus player who has Chiellini’s esteem.

The 48-year-old Bosnian hasn’t held an official role since leaving Bayern Munich in 2023. He served as a sporting director and a sporting CEO at the Bavarian club.