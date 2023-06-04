This summer, several key players will leave Juventus amidst the current legal and financial troubles, and Dusan Vlahovic could be leading the exodus.

Despite his struggles on the pitch this season, the Serbian still has a market, with Bayern Munich reportedly willing to splash the clash for his services.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be searching the market for a competent replacement. Although Cristiano Giuntoli hasn’t been able to free himself from his Napoli contract just yet, interim sporting director Giovanni Manna has already drawn in a shortlist of possible candidates, albeit it isn’t exactly short.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Gianluca Scamacca remains the club’s prime candidate when it comes to replacing Vlahovic.

The Italian international has been a target for the club since Andrea Pirlo’s reign, but a transfer never materialized.

The 24-year-old joined West Ham United last summer, but his first campaign in the Premier League was underwhelming so he’s now desperate for a Serie A return.

On the other hand, the shortlist also includes Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund and Montpellier’s Elyi Wahi. However, it would require a substantial offer to praise any of them away from their current clubs due to the growing interest in their services.

The other profiles mentioned are Feyenoord Santiago Gimenez, Atletico Madrid wantaway Alvaro Morata and even Chelsea-owned Romelu Lukaku.