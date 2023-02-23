Juventus secret deals with Serie A clubs to be investigated in Prisma case

Juventus is still under investigation in the Prisma case and it is being expanded to look at secret agreements between the Bianconeri and some Serie A clubs.

Juve seems to have been involved in some shady deals in the last few years, which is beginning to affect them.

After being docked 15 points for their use of capital gains, the club could face further punishment when the Prisma investigation is concluded, but more clubs could be added to the list and punished.

A report on Football Italia reveals investigators suspect Rolando Mandragora’s career moves to Juventus for 9m euros and then being sold for 20m euros to Udinese, only for Juve to repurchase him for €10m plus 6m in add-ons, then send him on loan to Udinese again, immediately.

Investigators also suspect Juve’s dealings with Atalanta involving “Federico Mattiello (€4m), Simone Muratore (€4m), Mattia Caldara (€3.5m) and Cristian Romero (€3m).”

Juve FC Says

If investigators want to look into our secret agreements with some clubs, they must expand this investigation into other sides in the league.

We are certainly not the only side that has one with rivals and it would be unfair if we were investigated alone.