Juventus claimed an impressive 2-0 win against Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League tonight.

Facing one of the strongest clubs in the world, Juve knew they needed to display immense character and resilience.

Kenan Yildiz looked fired up for the occasion and nearly opened the scoring early on, but his effort sailed wide, serving as an early warning to City.

Both teams traded blows in an evenly matched first half, battling to control the game and find the opening goal.

Juve came close to falling behind before the break when Erling Haaland found himself through on goal, but Michele Di Gregorio pulled off a crucial save to deny the Norwegian striker.

With that moment of danger behind them, Juventus regrouped, knowing they needed to step up and find the breakthrough.

The first half ended goalless, but just seven minutes into the second half, Dusan Vlahović broke the deadlock. Rising highest to meet a cross, his header was mishandled by Ederson, crossing the line before the Manchester City goalkeeper could recover.

As expected, City responded with relentless pressure, searching for an equaliser. However, Juve’s defence stood firm, blocking every shot and throwing their bodies in the way to maintain their lead.

Substitutes Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie then combined to devastating effect just six minutes after coming onto the pitch.

Juventus had proven themselves the better team on the night. Their hunger to defend their lead and their solid teamwork enabled them to secure an outstanding victory over the reigning Premier League champions.