Juventus made significant efforts to sign Francisco Conceição from FC Porto during the summer transfer window, but they were unable to complete a permanent deal. As a result, they opted to bring him in on loan for around €7 million, with the expectation that he would return to Portugal at the end of the season.

Despite playing only two league games for Juventus so far, Conceição has impressed the club with his performances, consistently making an impact when he steps onto the pitch. The Bianconeri are now convinced that the winger belongs in their squad and are eager to secure a permanent deal as soon as possible.

According to Il Bianconero, while they couldn’t purchase him outright in the summer, Juventus and Porto have a gentleman’s agreement in place to finalise a permanent transfer at the end of the season. Juventus and Porto share a strong working relationship, and the Italian club is optimistic that there will be no obstacles in completing the move for the talented winger once the season concludes.

Juve FC Says

Conceicao has been brilliant for us whenever he steps on the pitch, and he is certainly a player that we should keep.

If he remains in fine shape, we should have no problems winning a trophy this term.