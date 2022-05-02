Juventus secures qualification for the Champions League without kicking a ball

Juventus has qualified for next season’s Champions League after AS Roma failed to beat Bologna yesterday.

The Bianconeri have been in the driving seat to finish at least fourth on the league table.

However, Jose Mourinho’s Roma has been in fine form in this campaign and they threatened to stop Juve.

The qualification of Max Allegri’s men depended on how the teams below them performed and they needed Roma to drop points before mathematically qualifying.

They beat Venezia 2-1 yesterday and waited to see if Roma will match their result.

As the Giallorossi failed to do so, Juve will now play in the next UCL regardless of the outcome of their remaining matches of the season, as reported by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

We started this season hoping to win the league title, but considering how bad things have been for us in the campaign, it is huge to have secured a return to the Champions League with games to spare.

We can now prepare and rest most of our players for the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan later this month.

We need to win that trophy to add some positives to our campaign. It would also be a slap in the face if Inter wins the Scudetto and wins the Coppa Italia as well.