Juventus see Sassuolo man as a potential Dybala replacement

February 10, 2022 - 1:15 pm

When Juventus faces Sassuolo today, two clubs with very talented players will put on a show.

The Bianconeri remain the top side in Serie A and they will test themselves against tricky opponents in this fixture.

Sassuolo is arguably one of the best breeding grounds for talents in Italy, considering that they have groomed the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Domenico Berardi.

Juve has their eyes on some of their players and one could be brought in as a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

The Bianconeri hopes to keep the Argentinian, but if they cannot convince him to sign a new deal, they will replace him.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they have identified Giacomo Raspadori as the man to fill his boots at the Allianz Stadium.

Because of this, they will watch him when both clubs meet today and for the rest of this season.

Raspadori is one of the brightest Italian talents now and he would certainly be a top player in the future.

However, Dybala is much more advance in terms of talent development and experience.

It would be great to have the 21-year-old in our squad in the future, but we need to focus on keeping Dybala in the group at the moment.

