In recent days, Leicester City right-back Timothy Castagne has emerged as one of the favorite candidates on the Juventus shortlist.

With Mattia De Sciglio injured and Juan Cuadrado on his way out of the club, the Bianconeri are searching the market for new wingbacks.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are trying to drive the price down while Leicester are asking for 15 million euros to part ways with Castagne.

The Bianconeri deem the figure excessive, especially following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League to the English championship.

Therefore, the Italian giants are looking to snatch the player’s services on lower figures. La Madama would be willing to increase the bonuses if Leicester agree to decrease the fixed part.

The alternative option would be signing the Belgian on an initial loan deal that includes an obligation to buy on certain conditions.

The 27-year-old started his career at Genk before moving to Atalanta in 2017. After improving his game under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, he made the switch to the Premier League in 2020.

Castagne is primarily a right-back, but can also be deployed on the left-hand side if needed. He’s also a Belgian international player who scored twice in his 32 international caps.