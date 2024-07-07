Juventus are reportedly planning to sign Manchester United star Jadon Sancho on loan this summer.

The 24-year-old was once considered among the brightest young talents on the globe thanks to his impressive displays at Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils spent a hefty transfer fee to acquire his services in 2021, but the move has yet to pay dividends.

Last season, Sancho had a fallout with his manager Erik ten Hag during the earlier stages of the campaign. He was left out on the sidelines until his return to Dortmund on loan.

So with the Dutch manager set to stay at Old Trafford following his contract extension, the English winger is set to leave the club once more.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus have identified Sancho as their main target to strengthen their flanks, especially with Federico Chiesa on his way out of the club.

With the player’s contract expiring in June 2026, the Premier League giants have named their price at 50 million euros.

However, the Bianconeri are hoping to snatch the player’s services on loan.

But while Man United aren’t necessarily against the idea, the two clubs have yet to agree on the purchase formula.

As the Roman newspaper explains, Juventus would like to insert an optional buy clause, while United want it to be obligatory.

The source adds that Juventus are no longer interested in Man Utd’s other wantaway winger Mason Greenwood, while Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi remains on the shortlist.