Juventus are reportedly interested in exchanging the services of Weston McKennie with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Villain’s sporting director Monchi has knocked on the Old Lady’s door inquiring about the USMNT star.

The 25-year-old is coming off his finest campaign in Turin since joining the Bianconeri in 2020.

However, the Texan’s contract will expire in 2025, and the two parties haven’t been able to make a significant breakthrough in their renewal talks.

Therefore, Juventus could be open to selling McKennie this summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year. Moreover, Thiago Motta may not be too keen on maintaining his services.

So as the pink newspaper tells it, the Bianconeri will be looking to pounce on Aston Villa’s interest in the American midfielder to secure the signature of Douglas Luiz.

The 26-year-old is a Brazilian midfielder who has been growing from strength to strength since joining the Birmingham-based club in 2019.

Luiz played an integral part in his side’s historic Champions League qualification, contributing with 10 goals and as many assists across all competitions this season.

The Brazil international is a Vasco Da Gama youth product who signed for Manchester City in 2017 and had an experience at Girona before making the move to Villa Park.

The midfielder’s contract with the Premier League club is valid until June 2026.