Juventus would like to keep Renato Veiga beyond his current loan spell, but they’ll be hoping to negotiate a lower price with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old only signed for the Blues last summer following a breakthrough campaign at FC Basel. However, the Portuguese struggled to find space in Enzo Maresca’s overcrowded squad.

Whilst he’s originally a central defender, the Italian boss often deployed him as a left-back in cup fixtures. On the other hand, he barely featured in the Premier League, only making seven appearances, mostly from the bench.

Therefore, Veiga jumped at the opportunity to join Juventus in January when the club was seeking a replacement for the injured Gleison Bremer.

The youngster swiftly established himself as a regular starter in Thiago Motta’s lineup, while Igor Tudor handed him a pivotal role, fielding him at the heart of his three-man backline.

However, the original agreement between Juventus and Chelsea doesn’t include an option to buy, so as things stand, Veiga is set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

But according to TuttoJuve, there could be another round of negotiations on the horizon, as all parties are apparently open to finding an accord that would keep the Portugal international in Turin.

As the source explains, the Premier League giants are hoping to receive a transfer fee in the region of €20 million to part ways with the young defender. Chelsea certainly have a strong leverage on the situation thanks to a contract that runs until June 2029.

Nevertheless, Juventus will be hoping to convince the Blues to lower their asking price.

While this isn’t truly an astronomical figure, the Bianconeri also have other operations to conclude in the summer. For instance, they have an obligation to buy Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United in case they manage to reach any European competition (which is a highly likely scenario at this stage).

Moreover, they have long decided to activate their option to buy Pierre Kalulu from Milan. These two transfers will cost around 20 million each (including loan fees and bonuses.