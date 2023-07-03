Juventus seeking the new Dybala: All the names on the shortlist

Since the departure of Paulo Dybala last summer, Juventus have been lacking a natural number 10. While Angel Di Maria tried to fill the gap left by his compatriot, it was only a temporary stop-gap solution.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are now looking for a new player capable of playing in the hole behind the striker.

This new arrival would be particularly needed if Paul Pogba fails to regain his optimal physical shape in the summer.

The source names a long list of potential candidates, varying between domestic and foreign solutions.

The shortlist begins with Enzo Le Fée, a 23-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Lorient. But as the source reveals, the Frenchman might end up joining Stade Rennais in the coming days.

Then we have Yusuf Yazici who also plies his trade in Ligue 1. The 26-year-old made a name for himself at Lille. He also has 39 caps to his name with the Turkish national team.

As for Serie A candidates, Piotr Zielinski finds himself on the list. The Pole has been a staple at Napoli since 2016. However, incoming Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli could try to reunite with the 29-year-old.

Then we have the all-too-familiar name of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Although he has different characteristics, the Lazio star can provide the goals.

The report also mentions Japanese star Daichi Kamada who’s now a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals who currently plays for West Ham United.