In a crucial Serie A showdown, Juventus emerged victorious with a hard-fought 1-0 win against AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium. The hero of the day was Adrien Rabiot, whose decisive strike propelled the Bianconeri to secure three valuable points. The victory became even more significant as Juventus seized the opportunity to close the gap on Inter Milan, who had dropped points in their match against Genoa.

The much-anticipated clash unfolded as a tactical battle, with both teams vying for supremacy. Paulo Dybala’s return to his former stomping ground and Romelu Lukaku’s chance to prove a point added an extra layer of intensity to the contest. The first half saw both clubs cancelling each other out, providing few scoring opportunities for the eager fans.

As expected from managers of the calibre of Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri, the breakthrough came just two minutes into the second half. Rabiot found the back of the net from the near post, breaking the deadlock and giving Juventus the crucial lead.

With the lead secured, Juventus adopted a resolute defensive stance, thwarting Roma’s attempts to level the score. The desperation in Roma’s play allowed Juventus to exploit counter-attack opportunities, with Federico Chiesa almost doubling the lead late in the game. However, his goal was disallowed due to an offside decision.

Despite Roma’s persistent efforts, they couldn’t breach Juventus’s defence. Max Allegri’s men held their ground, securing a clean sheet and a vital 1-0 victory. The win not only showcased Juventus’s defensive prowess but also their ability to capitalise on critical moments in the match.